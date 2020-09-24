Zayn Malik REVEALS why he wants to introduce his and Gigi Hadid's daughter to Harry Potter books

In a recent interview, new dad Zayn Malik revealed how he wants to introduce his and Gigi Hadid's daughter to Harry Potter books.

A few hours back, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid shared the happy news on Instagram with their beloved fans about welcoming their first child, a baby girl, this weekend. While they didn't reveal their daughter's name, they did share the first look at their bundle of joy with the classic hand-holding snap. Moreover, the 25-year-old supermodel gushed about how baby ZiGi has already changed the couple's world and that they're madly in love with the tiny munchkin.

In a recent interview with ODEntertainment via E! News, to promote a Harry Potter game, Malik had gushed about his admiration for the iconic books and how he wants to pass down that love to his future kids, including his baby girl. "I've always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I'll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time," Zayn shared while adding that he would choose Gryffindor as his Hogwarts house.

The 27-year-old singer also revealed that the first time he read a Harry Potter book was back in school and that it helped cater to his already "very vivid imagination." Harry Potter helped the Better singer get into that crazy world of the wizards and he loved it as he's always been into that kind of stuff. "Anything fantasy, mystical, anything in that route, I'm all about it," Malik concluded.

We can't wait for Zayn Malik's photo with his daughter! He's going to be an amazing dad!

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts about welcoming his baby girl, Zayn had gushed on Instagram, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

