Zayn Malik REWIND: Pillowtalk singer's 1st interview post One Direction split: That’s not music I'd listen to

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the December 2015 issue of Fader, Zayn Malik bared his heart and soul regarding his shocking split from One Direction. Moreover, Zayn explained how it was 1D's music that was a key factor in kissing his boyband days goodbye. Read below to know more about what Zayn had to share with the world regarding his departure from 1D.

March 25, 2015; Directioners woke up to the shocking news that Zayn Malik had made the heartbreaking decision to quit One Direction, after five years of making music together and being a part of the biggest boyband in the world. In a social media announcement, Zayn was quoted saying, "I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."

"I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world," his statement continued but just a few months later, Malik was seen having an ugly Twitter spat with his 'best friend' Louis Tomlinson. Then, Fader's December 2015 issue sealed the deal as to why Zayn kissed his boyband days goodbye, and it wasn't a pretty picture that the singer painted. Out of all the members, Zayn had a weird reputation in the media. Whether it be the cheating scandals and breaking his engagement with Perrie Edwards via a 'text' or the fact that he was a Muslim as well as the in-house dating within the band speculations, controversies surrounded Malik at every nook and corner!

However, the primary reason as to why the singer left One Direction was the alienating feelings he felt toward the band's pop music. Zayn explained to Fader that there was never room for him to experiment creatively while in One Direction. If his vocals would be slightly R&B or 'himself', he would have to record it 50 times untill a straight, generic pop note would come out. His suggestions weren't intertwined with the One Direction musical tone.

"There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band, and I just wasn’t convinced with what we were selling. I wasn’t 100 percent behind the music. It wasn’t me. It was music that was already given to us, and we were told this is what is going to sell to these people. As much as we were the biggest, most famous boy band in the world, it felt weird. We were told to be happy about something that we weren’t happy about," Zayn explained.

Furthermore, Zayn confessed that One Direction's music is not something that we would listen to. "Would you listen to One Direction, sat at a party with your girl? I wouldn’t. To me, that’s not an insult, that’s me as a 22-year-old man. As much as I was in that band, and I loved everything that we did, that’s not music that I would listen to. I don’t think that’s an offensive statement to make," Zayn questioned. Giving an example of a date night, Zayn would want to play some "cool shit" and not 1D music to impress his date.

While there wasn't one exact moment that drew Malik to the edge and finally take the monumental decision to quit the band. However, Zayn had wanted to go home from the beginning and had always wanted to quit. He just didn't know when! Then, one morning, the singer woke up with the feeling of the want to go home as he needs to be himself and that he's had enough. "I was with my little cousin at the time—we were sat in the hotel room—and I was just, 'Should I go home?' And he was like, 'If you want to go home, let’s go home.' So we left," the I Don't Want To Live Forever singer recalled.

A few months later, Zayn would go on to quote that he isn't friendly with any of the members in One Direction but during his Fader interview, the singer did talk about the recent conversation he had had with Liam. Payne had expressed his want to stay in touch and that he finally understood why Malik made such a drastic decision. Now, however, the story is extremely heartbreaking!

During One Direction's first interview post Zayn's departure from the band with The Sun, Liam had confessed, "It's been a tough few weeks, probably the toughest since the band was formed five years ago. We're gutted that Zayn chose to leave, but now after a few performances as a four-piece, we're feeling confident and are determined to carry on stronger than ever.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles REVEALS Zayn Malik's confession of not enjoying his time during One Direction days was unexpected

After his departure from One Direction, Zayn found solo success with his debut album, Mind of Mine, especially for his debut single, Pillowtalk. The song, which featured his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, hit #1 at the Billboard Hot 100 chart, something which One Direction as a band could not achieve. Even Mind of Mine reached #1 at the Billboard 200 chart. On the other hand, after releasing their fifth album as a foursome, Made in the AM, which peaked at #2 in the Billboard 200 with Drag Me Down reaching #3 at the Billboard Top 100 chart, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, to focus on successful solo careers.

While the boys have spoken openly about the possibility of a One Direction reunion in the future, it's almost set in stone that Zayn Malik will never go back to his boyband days!

Read More