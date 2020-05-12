Zayn Malik Rewind: When ex One Direction member divulged details on his first meeting and date with Gigi Hadid

In a 2016 interview, Zayn Malik divulged details about his first meeting and date with girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, who he is now all set to welcome their first child with. Read below to know what the Pillowtalk singer had to share on the same.

The history shared between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid could rival even Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez as their on-again, off-again dating status was a roller coaster ride for ZiGi fans. However, our wish of seeing the couple as endgame has finally reached its fruition as Zayn and Gigi will be welcoming their first child in September 2020 and reportedly, it will be a baby girl. It was Yolanda Hadid, who first confirmed her daughter's pregnancy while the 25-year-old supermodel thanked everyone, on her and Malik's behalf, for their well-wishes when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While we can't wait for the baby pictures already, we take a trip down memory lane to November 2015, when ZiGi laid eyes on each other for the first time. On November 10, as revealed by the Pillowtalk singer himself to Evening Standard in a 2016 interview, Zayn encountered Gigi while at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty. Interestingly, it had only been a few days since her breakup with Joe Jonas, who is now happily married to Sophie Turner. Recognising the gorgeous model "from her picture," Malik asked her out and they went on their first date to The Bowery Hotel’s restaurant, Gemma, in New York. The rest, as they say, is history!

"It went really nice," the 27-year-old singer gushed about ZiGi's first date and added, "She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool."

Meanwhile, in another 2016 interview with Evening Standard, when Gigi was asked what it was about Zayn that turned her on, Hadid gushed, "I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important. We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another."

In December 2015, we saw the couple make their relationship Insta official. In 2018, we saw the couple break up amicably, reunite after a few weeks and break up again towards the end of the year. After spending a few months apart, their final reconciliation was said to have happened in December 2019. Since then, the couple has celebrated each other's birthdays and are even quarantining in their Pennsylvania farm, along with Yolanda and Bella Hadid.

This time, we know for sure that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will stay together as they are connected by their baby, who they will welcome in a few months. Moreover, their recent Instagram PDA just shows us how much they truly love each other and it's a beautiful thing to be able to witness.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne of One Direction became the first member to congratulate Zayn and Gigi on their good news as he shared, "Also this week didn’t really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody. I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they’re having a baby."

