Zayn Malik Rings in 10 Years of One Direction Exit With Night Changes Tribute in Mexico: 'Almost Cried at One...'

Zayn Malik drives fans crazy with a surprise performance of Night Changes, the hit song from his former band One Direction. On March 25, the singer opened his first-ever sold-out arena with a special tribute in Mexico for his Stairway to the Sky tour.

Curtains rolled down, revealing Malik standing at the stage’s center before a standing mic. The tune of Night Changes started playing, increasing fans’ anticipation. As soon as he sang the first lyric, the audience burst into cheers and roars.

The concertgoers quickly chimed in, singing along to the iconic One Direction song. Malik’s tribute was extra special as the day marked the 10th anniversary of his leaving the band, which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne.

The latter died at 31 after his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina last year. “It’s the first time I sang that song in 10 years,” the Pillowtalk hitmaker told the crowd. He admitted to being overwhelmed with emotions while singing the song.

"Thank you, that was f---ing amazing. I almost cried at one point. This is insane," Malik added. His tribute comes four months after he reunited with his former bandmates at Payne's funeral, a month after his tragic death.

Malik took to social media to address the tragic loss of his "brother" in a heartfelt tribute. He thanked the late singer for being by his side through some of the most difficult times of his life.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," the musician wrote in his tribute at the time.

He promised to keep their memories close to his heart forever, which makes his One Direction tribute much more special, emotional, and cathartic for not only him but also the Directioners.