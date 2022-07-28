Zayn Malik rocks pink hair in a sexy selfie; ZStans EXCLAIM 'Lord have mercy'

Leave it to Zayn Malik to set the Internet on fire with just one selfie! Adding yet another hot AF snap to his 2022 Selfies Collection, the 29-year-old musician took to Instagram to show off his pink hair! That's right; Zayn, who is known to rock different hairstyles and hair colours, has become the latest celebrity to rock pink hair...

Posted on IG just a few hours back, Zayn Malik's handsome selfie has already crossed two million likes as his 47.3 million followers are going gaga over the former One Direction member's new stunning look. Showing off his intricate tattoos by sporting a white netted ganji alongside a chunky silver chain, Zayn's piercing gaze with his messy pink hair had everyone stop and stare. @karokusserow embodied ZStan as a collective in the comments section, exclaiming, "Lord have mercy." While @zaynmalikargentina commented, "I don't know how to breathe anymore," @vrvicu wrote, "the prettiest boy in earth."

Check out Zayn Malik's sexy selfie rocking pink hair below:

Zayn Malik, you absolute beauty!!

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik recently left Directioners squealing with joy with a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring a video of the Pillowtalk singer crooning One Direction's popular song You & I. What was even better was that it got a like from 1D member Louis Tomlinson, a rare interaction between the former besties. ZStans are still eagerly awaiting any news of new music coming from Zayn, but for now, we're more than content with Malik leaving us besotted with his ever-so-gorgeous selfies!

