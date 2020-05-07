Zayn Malik’s new tattoo about marriage sparks rumours of engagement with Gigi Hadid

A picture of Zayn's latest tattoo has now set off rumours that he could be engaged to supermodel, Gigi Hadid.

The fans and followers of the much-loved couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, are very curious as the former sported a new tattoo which is hinting at engagement with ladylove. On May 3, a jeweler named George Khalife shared pictures of Zayn and Gigi wearing similar evil eye bracelets. The picture has now set off rumours that Zayn Malik could be engaged to supermodel, Gigi Hadid. News reports suggest that Zayn's new tattoo is an excerpt on marriage from Kahil Gibran’s poem. According to news reports, the tattoo reads, "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow."

The new tattoo is only adding more fuel to the fire, amid the speculations of the couple's engagement. There are some fans who went ahead and stated on social media that the duo could also be secretly married. So far, there are no confirmations about an engagement or marriage from either Zayn or Gigi. Though the supermodel has confirmed that she and Zayn are expecting their first baby together.

Check out Zayn Malik's new tattoo:

— georgethejeweler on Instagram story pic.twitter.com/J1Lnb1dH9T — Zayn Malik Updates (ZaynReport) May 2, 2020

The news of Gigi Hadid being pregnant broke the internet, and the fans of the stunner took to social media to congratulate her on the happy news. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to know whether the couple is indeed engaged or not. Zayn's latest tattoo is anything to go by then fans have a reason to look forward to an exciting announcement.

(ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik's partner)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×