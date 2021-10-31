Zayn Malik’s sister sends love to singer amid Gigi Hadid drama; Throws shade at Yolanda with quote on Karma

Zayn Malik may be keeping his silence on his split from Gigi Hadid and his alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid but looks like his family is standing up for the popstar amid the tumultuous time. Just recently, the singer's sister Waliyha Malik took to Instagram stories and shared a word of encouragement after news spread that he was involved in a fight with Yolanda, even though he has denied hitting his ex's mother.

Waliyha’s IG story read: "Family. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all. All we need. @zayn you are so loved by us all." She also shared another quote "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve," the quote read.

Waliyha also shared a post about letting the storm pass, as well as a quote from her brother's 2016 memoir Zayn. "I was always brought up to respect women. Both my parents instilled that in me, and in my experience women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life," the quote read.

For the unversed, this week, Yolanda alleged Zayn of striking her during an argument and even filed 4 charges on him. The singer pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment following the reported incident in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain."

