Zayn Malik seen smoking weed and drinking live on his Instagram

English pop star Zayn Malik left fans concerned as he smoked marijuana and guzzled beer during an Instagram live session from New York.

The singer came for a live session at 6am (New York time). In the live video session, his song "Nobody is listening" is heard in the background as he chatted with fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I've recorded a sick song today. It might seem a bit weird. I just sat at a computer. I looped four bars. But that's all I can say. It's sick, right?"

However, his followers had different concerns about the 28-year-old, who is a father to a four-month-old baby with partner, American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

One fan wrote: "Why is Zayn getting high and blasting lights and music at 6am when he supposedly has a baby in the house?"

Another posted: "Anyway just currently thinking about how Zayn was smoking weed and blasting music at four am with a baby in the house."

Credits :IANS

