Zayn Malik shares hauntingly gorgeous cover of James Bay's Hold Back The River; Gigi Hadid shows appreciation

Zayn Malik took to Instagram to bless our ears with a beautiful cover of James Bay's 2015 song Hold Back The River. Besides ZStans, even Gigi Hadid showed some love for her man's swoon-worthy vocals.

Zayn Malik has had a wonderful few months, both professionally and personally. Not only did the 27-year-old singer release a new single Better but he and Gigi Hadid also welcomed a baby girl back in September. Since then, Malik has been more active on Instagram then we're used to seeing the usually private singer. This time, Zayn blessed our ears with another cover.

We all remember when Malik had shared covers of Allah Duhai Hai and Teri Deewani in the past which instantly became viral. This time, Zayn chose James Bay's 2015 song Hold Back The River and shared the black-and-white video on IG as he let his vocals do all the talking while dressed in a simple black tee and jeans which accentuated his tattoos. The hauntingly gorgeous cover already has more than two million likes with the most special one being from Hadid as she showed her appreciation for her man's swoon-worthy vocals. Malik also made sure to make some ZStans happy by commenting on their comments to his cover.

When Instagram user Daisia commented, "Beautiful," with a red heart emoticon, Malik wrote back, "@daisiamo Who me? No, you." On the other hand, when Instagram user Adrye commented, "Hold back the river, are you kidding me? OMG," Zayn quipped, "@adryevanoordt Holding it down."

Check out Zayn Malik's stellar cover of James Bay's Hold Back The River below:

"Cover Sessions," Zayn simply wrote as his caption for his IG post.

Hypnotic would be an understatement after listening to Zayn Malik's cover of Hold Back The River!

