Zayn Malik shares NEW collaboration on Instagram; Writes ‘welcome to Z land’

Pop icon and former One Direction alum Zayn Malik recently came back on social media and posted a rare update about his music! The 28-year-old Mind of Mine crooner shared a selfie to Instagram today, along with an announcement of a new collaboration with a sunglass brand Arnette.

“Welcome to Z land. Check out my new collab with @arnette #ZAYNxARNETTE #ad,” he captioned the post, showcasing his new specs. The company also took to social media and welcomed their new star, they wrote: “A new chapter begins. After many months working behind the scenes, we’re ready to bring you #ZAYNxARNETTE, an ongoing collaboration built with @zayn. Some wicked things ahead – including some new collection drops. Big ups to the!”

On the personal front, Zayn has been occupied this last year after he welcomed his first child with partner Gigi Hadid. Last year in September 2020, the 25-year-old supermodel and the 28-year-old singer welcomed their daughter Khai and revealed her name in January 2021. Gigi even changed her Instagram bio to “Khai’s mom.”

Khai‘s name is said to be a nod to her dad Mohamed Hadid‘s mom, whose name is Khairiah. Khai‘s name reveal comes on her four month birthday, after Gigi and Zayn welcomed her back on September 21.

Back when celebrating her 4 month birthday, Gigi shared a cute photo on her Instagram Story giving Khai a kiss on the cheek. “my girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID,” Gigi wrote along with the photo.

