Zayn Malik shares a new photo in FIRST Instagram post since fallout with Yolanda and Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik shared a new post on social media after his recent split from Gigi Hadid following his fallout with her mother, Yolanda Hadid. After being charged with harassment by Yolanda, Zayn pleaded no contest and was ordered by the court a 90-day probation. In his social media return amid his split, Zayn dropped a new photo on Instagram.

Zayn posted a new photo of himself while promoting a sunglass brand on Instagram. The singer captioned it as, "DROPHEAD. @arnette #zaynxarnette #ad." The snap showed Malik sitting with his arms crossed while wearing dark sunglasses along with a stylish look that showed him sporting a black turtleneck. Fans of the singer were particularly thrilled to see him update a new post.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker's last post was a selfie that he shared on October 24. Following the same, the singer addressed reports of his altercation with Yolanda in a statement that he shared on Twitter. The singer denied claims that he struck Gigi's mom and in his statement maintained that his priority remains to be protective of his daughter Khai. Zayn also wanted the matter to remain private as he hoped for "healing for all involved."

Recently, it was reported by an Entertainment Tonight source that both Gigi and her mother are hoping to move from the said incident. The source also added that considering Zayn is Khai's father, he will always be a part of the family and that the model and her family are hopeful that one day they can move and heal from all this.

