Zayn Malik shares a sexy behind the scenes snap from Better MV & Gigi Hadid can’t stop thirsting after her man

Zayn Malik took to his Instagram page to share a handsome behind-the-scenes photo from Better MV while leaving a thirst comment on his post was his baby momma Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been closer than ever since their reconciliation last year, as the young couple recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, with the date reportedly being September 19. Since then, it’s been all about Baby ZiGi for the new parents, along with occasional date nights which the 25-year-old supermodel documents via her Instagram Stories.

Along with baby ZiGi, Malik was also trending for releasing some new music around the time of the arrival of his and Hadid's tiny munchkin. Zayn released a romantic single Better with lyrics hinting once again at his loving relationship with his baby momma. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old singer shared a behind-the-scenes snap from Better MV. We see he's surrounded by cameras, sitting on top of a bench amidst the scenery looking damn sexy with his slicked-back hair while adorning an unbuttoned velvet shirt with black pants and shoes. We can even see his chest tattoos on display in the handsome photo.

While his captain was simply, "Better," Gigi couldn't help but leave a thirst comment for her man with two drooling emoticons. As expected, Hadid's comment attracted 90,395 likes while Malik's IG post already has 3.5 million likes in just seven hours.

Check out Zayn Malik's sexy Better MV BTS photo which left Gigi Hadid thirsting after her boyfriend below:

We adore ZiGi and how!

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid gives tiny glimpse at her first date night with Zayn Malik post becoming parents to their baby girl

Meanwhile, on the birth of their daughter, an emotional Zayn had penned on Instagram, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×