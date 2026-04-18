Zayn Malik Shares Update From Hospital Bed on Day of Konnakol Album Release: ‘Unexpectedly Recovering’

Zayn Malik appears to be battling a mysterious illness amid the release of his latest album Kannakol. Taking to his Instagram account to share an update from what seems to be a hospital bed, the singer wrote a message full of gratitude to medical professionals who helped him recover. Attached to various tubes on his chest, the star did not get into the details of his diagnosis, but is said to have cancelled all promotional appearances for the time being.

Zayn Malik shares an update from the hospital amid Kannakol release

Taking to his Instagram account to share a story, Zayn Malik revealed what appeared to be a health scare. Writing from his hospital bed, the former One Direction star shared a photo of himself and thanked his fans for their constant support and understanding in light of the cancellations that came through for the star’s shows on the same day. He also penned a short note that read, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always - been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.”

While not getting into the status of his health immediately, the EYES CLOSED hitmaker shared his gratefulness for the medical staff who had helped him through his condition. He wrote, “I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love."

While fans remain curious and concerned about his health diagnosis, they have been redirected towards refunds and rescheduling of his shows.

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