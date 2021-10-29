Zayn Malik issues statement over claims of dispute with Gigi Hadid's 'family member'; See Post

Zayn Malik has recently taken to Twitter to slam supermodel Gigi Hadid's 'family member' who disrespected daughter Khai's privacy and "leaked" personal information about their family to the press. For those unversed, Zayn and Gigi have been very particular about protecting Khai and haven't allowed the media or the public to hamper her privacy.

"As you all know I am a very private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up," Zayn began, adding that his "private family matters" have been "thrown on the world stage" by one of Gigi's family members. Zayn then went ahead to inform that he wouldn't "contest claims" that had "raised from an argument" he had with the said family member of Gigi's when the latter was reportedly not at home.

"This was, and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," Malik penned. He also added that he hopes that everyone involved heals and "remain vigilant to protect Khai."

Take a look at Zayn's post:

According to TMZ, via Just Jared, Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid has claimed that Zayn struck her when she went to visit Gigi's home while the latter was away. TMZ, via Just Jared, also reports that Yolanda is “seriously considering filing a police report."

