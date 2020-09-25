  1. Home
Zayn Malik Song Better MV: Former 1D singer drops a sultry love ballad with Gigi Hadid written all over it

Zayn Malik dropped his new track titled Better and it's about winning back his love. The lyrics of the new track feel inspired by his relationship with Gigi Hadid.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 10:47 am
Zayn Malik in his new song Better's MVZayn Malik Song Better MV: Former 1D singer drops a sultry love ballad with Gigi Hadid written all over it
Zayn Malik might have given us a hint at his romance with Gigi Hadid with his new song Better. The former One Direction singer dropped the music video of his new single today and it's all things hawt! The international singer's latest track talks about second chances and finding out way back to love, hinting that Zayn is giving his romance with the supermodel one more chance. "It hurt so bad that I didn't when you asked for more, Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now, 'Cause I finally got out, yeah, we finally knocked down," he sings. 

A shirtless Zayn lays on the bed as he confesses his love while he asks his ladylove to give him a chance and hear him out. As the love sonnet continues to shed light on what seems like his relationship with Gigi, Zayn delivers a visual splendour with the video. From flaunting his tattoos as he lays shirtless on the bed to dressing up in a blue tuxedo, the singer gives an intimate view of his preparation to win back his love. 

Check out the song below: 

Zayn dropped the new track just a day after he and Gigi announced that their baby girl has arrived. They made the announcement via social media. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he said before adding, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," he tweeted, along with a glimpse of his daughter. 

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik REVEALS why he wants to introduce his and Gigi Hadid's daughter to Harry Potter books

Credits :YouTube

