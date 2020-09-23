Zayn Malik spotted playing a Harry Potter game and we wonder if Gigi Hadid turned photographer for him

As fans wait for baby ZiGi's arrival, Zayn Malik posted a photo of promoting a Harry Potter game. With Gigi Hadid MIA from the frame, we wonder if the model turned photographer for the former One Direction singer.

Fans of Zayn Malik are eagerly waiting for the former One Direction to announce the arrival of his daughter with Gigi Hadid. Over the past few weeks, Gigi's family has been counting down to the baby's arrival with posts on Instagram. So when Zayn Malik made an appearance on Instagram, our hearts skipped a beat thinking he had posted something about baby ZiGi's arrival. However, the singer instead posted a picture promoting a video game. While it was a tad disappointing, we grinned watching the theme of the game!

In the photo shared, the Pillow Talk crooner was holding his phone with a Harry Potter game on the screen. The photo also revealed that Zayn has returned to his short trimmed hairdo with his head tattoos. The singer sported a white round-neck tee with dark grey pants with his face hidden. The photo also left us wondering if Gigi turned photographer for Zayn. While we wonder, check out the photo below:

As for baby ZiGi, Yolanda Hadid confirmed to Dutch celebrity news show RTL Boulevard that Gigi and Zayn are expected to welcome their firstborn in September. Last week, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid and father Mohamed Hadid ended up paving the way to rumours that baby ZiGi might have arrived with their Instagram posts. Bella confessed feeling emotional as Gigi and Zayn welcome their baby while Papa Hadid penned a heartwarming note for the little one. Check it out here: Mohamed Hadid pens an emotional letter to Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's daughter; Fans convinced baby ZiGi is here

However, Yolanda shot down the rumours with a post over the weekend that read, "Waiting patiently for her angel to be born......" Check out the post below:

