Zayn Malik teases new song a day after spending quality time with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik shared a thrilling video snippet of his new song. This song will probably be a part of Zayn's upcoming fourth album. With the forthcoming release, the former One Direction member is going to return after a break of almost two years, and his fans can't be too excited.

ALSO READ: Why did Selena Gomez unfollow Zayn Malik weeks after her 'I'm single' TikTok clip went viral? Find out

Zayn spends quality time with daughter Khai

The 30-year-old singer and father, recently delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming moment he had with his two-year-old daughter, Khai, on social media.

In a new Instagram story, Zayn uploaded a photo of himself outdoors, watering a garden area with a hose. What made the snapshot even more special was the fact that it was taken by none other than little Khai herself.

In the caption accompanying the photo, the singer affectionately referred to himself as a 'Baba farmer,' a term often used for a father, giving us a glimpse into his precious bond with his daughter. He credited Khai as the photographer, showcasing her early interest in capturing moments.

In the image, Zayn was dressed in a stylish ensemble consisting of a white jacket, gray shorts, white socks, and eye-catching white and red sneakers. With his buzz-cut hairstyle and facial hair, he looked down attentively, fully immersed in his fatherly role. The photo also revealed the intricate tattoos adorning his hand and leg, adding a touch of his personal style to the moment.

ALSO READ: Is Zayn Malik serious about Selena Gomez? Insider reveals 'he's definitely into her'

Zayn inks new record deal

Recently, the Pillowtalk singer, deleted all his Instagram posts, and exciting news emerged that he has signed a new record deal with Mercury Records. This announcement has sparked immense anticipation among fans for his upcoming single and fourth solo album.

Zayn, who was previously associated with RCA Records, is reportedly exploring a fresh musical direction, departing from the signature sound that defined his earlier hits, according to Billboard.

The release of the singer's highly-anticipated new music is expected to take place during the summer, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. With his Instagram account reset, Malik tantalized his followers by sharing a pre-save link and a brief teaser, offering a glimpse into his forthcoming single and album.

ALSO READ: Will Gigi Hadid approve of Selena Gomez dating her ex-Zayn Malik? Insider reveals details