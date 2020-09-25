Zayn Malik was emotional when welcoming baby Zigi; Promised to never disappoint Gigi Hadid or their daughter?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were both extremely emotional when they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last weekend. Read below to know how the new parents are doing, taking care of their daughter.

Yesterday came the joyous news from Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid themselves that the couple had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last weekend. An emotional Zayn had confessed on Instagram that to put into words his feelings about becoming a dad is an impossible task while the love he already feels for his daughter is beyond his understanding.

Now, for some more details on how Zayn and Gigi's past few days have been, E! News revealed via a source that both their moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik were by the couple's side as the 25-year-old supermodel went through a holistic-based labour and delivery in New York. Everything went smoothly with Hadid recovering at her penthouse. The new mom is elated and on a high and she can't believe ZiGi created an angel. Just like her boyfriend, Gigi is truly so in love with their baby girl and has had many emotional moments while holding the tiny munchkin.

"Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited," the insider shared with E! News.

While ZiGi has been in an on-again, off-again relationship for years, currently the couple is in the "best place." Moreover, Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and sister Bella Hadid have also met baby ZiGi, post Gigi giving birth, with everyone being obsessed and in love with the little one. It's an exciting time for the Malik-Hadid clan and they can't get enough of the baby girl.

The families, who have been at Gigi's place, are also making sure that the model is fed and resting, especially Yolanda, who has been super helpful throughout the night with the baby. For now, Yolanda plans to stay with the family of three for a while and they all want to head back to their Pennsylvania farm at some point. The farmhouse was where Gigi and Zayn were quarantining for months along with Yolanda and Bella.

