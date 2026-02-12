Zayn Malik Was Never 'In Love' With Gigi Hadid, Thinks It Was Lust Instead: ‘She is The Reason My Child is…’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of the most beloved Tinseltown couples at one point. The singer and the supermodel are known to have been dating since late 2015. Their on-and-off relationship finally ended in 2021, with the two reportedly going their separate ways after an altercation involving the model’s mother. Many years later, the former One Direction member is opening up about his feelings, sharing that he may have never been in love after all.

Zayn Malik is thankful to Gigi Hadid for bringing their daughter into this world, but draws the line at actually loving her

During an appearance on the Alex Cooper podcast Call Her Daddy on February 11, the Die For Me singer shared his thoughts on his relationship with Gigi Hadid. While talking about his dating life, he said to the host, “To be fair, just to have this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her.”

He went on to reiterate that he does have admiration for her but is not sure if it was ever the romantic kind: “I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point.” The Dusk Till Dawn (featuring Sia) hitmaker explained that his behavior around his former partner led him to believe that it was never romance between them, adding, “Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself.”

Sharing that his understanding of love is ‘always developing,’ and while he means no disrespect to his past relationships, he thought it was love at the time, only to grow up and realize it wasn’t, “Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love.”

The duo shares a 5-year-old daughter named Khai between them that they’re now co-parenting. He was previously in a relationship with Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards from early 2012 to August 2015, during which they got engaged in August 2013. Meanwhile, the model has since moved on with Bradley Cooper, with whom she’s been linked since 2023.

