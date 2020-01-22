Zayn Malik wins hearts as he makes generous donation for a 5 year old girl's cancer treatment

Zayn Malik recently made a generous donation to help a five-year-old get proper cancer treatment. Read on to know more.

Zayn was so moved by the tragic plight of a little girl battling cancer that he made a generous donation to help her fight the disease. Zayn Malik has donated GBP 10,000 to the girl in need of cancer treatment. The former One Direction made the donation on the GoFundMe page of Caitlin Robinson from Burnley, England. The 5-year-old girl is suffering from high-risk neuroblastoma. While the website does not allow donors to leave comments on the page but Zyan listed his full name alongside the donation.

In the description for the page, Caitlin's mother Helen wrote, “My daughter Caitlin got diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has undergone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mind therapy none of them has worked. I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life-saving treatment which is not available in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter.” Zayn’s generous contribution helped Caitlin's fund to touch GBP 150,000. According to a report by Daily Mail, Caitlin's mother said she would love to meet the 27-year-old singer just to thank him for his generosity.

The news of Zayn’s donation comes as the singer reportedly rekindled with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The two were spotted celebrating Zayn's birthday earlier this month. According to the source close to the couple, the two have been trying to make things work since the last three months are taking it slow this time. The Pillow Talk singer recently visited his family in Bradford and spent some quality time with them.

