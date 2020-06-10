  1. Home
Zayn Malik's 17 year old sister Safaa Malik gets DEATH THREATS about daughter Zaneyah: What a disgusting world

Safaa Malik, Zayn Malik's 17-year-old sister was in for a rude awakening when a troll sent death threats about her five-month-old daughter, Zaneyah. Read below for more details on the same.
2244 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 02:03 pm
Zayn Malik's sister Safaa Malik gave birth to a baby girl, Zaneyah, in January 2020.Zayn Malik's sister Safaa Malik gave birth to a baby girl, Zaneyah, in January 2020.
Zayn Malik's sister Safaa Malik, 17, had made headlines in 2019 for her marriage with college sweetheart Martin Tiser, 18. A few months after their traditional wedding ceremony, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Zaneyah Mailk Tiser, in January 2020. While being the sister of such a big star has its perks, there are also several disadvantages, one of which is dealing with the immense hate from trolls. Safaa was in for a rude awakening as she found out that these trolls have been sending death threats about her daughter, who is just five-months-old.

Via Daily Mail, the screenshot shared by Safaa saw a conversation exchange between Safaa's friend and the hater, who called Zaneyah ugly while stating that Safaa got married to cover the fact that she was pregnant. In Safaa's defense, the friend wrote back, "I'm not Safaa but who the f**k are you to say anything about her or Zaneyah and how she Wants to live HER life. Freak." To this, the hater added, "When her kid dies you'll listen lol. Hope her kid dies it's ugly anyway. To this, Safaa wrote, "What a disgusting world!!"

The friend also defended her friend further sharing on Instagram, "Safaa's been getting so much hate today for no reason. If you have nothing nice to say then keep it to yourself. If you can't say things to her in person don't say it off fake accounts and don't say you love her brother because if you did, you wouldn't be sending hate to Safaa or any of her family.

Here's a photo of Safaa Malik's gorgeous baby girl, Zaneyah Malik Tiser below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My little doll

A post shared by Trisha Malik (@mammamalik) on

Meanwhile, Zayn and Gigi Hadid will soon be welcoming their first child in September 2020 as the couple is currently quarantining in their Pennsylvania farmhouse.

