On Zayn Malik's 28th birthday, Gigi Hadid hints at her favourite songs from singer's album Nobody is Listening

As ZStans gear up for Zayn Malik's upcoming album, Nobody is Listening's release this Friday, girlfriend Gigi Hadid may have revealed which tracks are already her personal favourite.

Zayn Malik has gotten his fans extremely excited with his upcoming album Nobody is Listening, which is set to drop this Friday, i.e. January 15. A few days back, Malik treated ZStans with the swoon-worthy single Vibez along with a hypnotic MV further teasing what we can expect from his highly-awaited third album after Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls.

On his 28th birthday, i.e. January 12, Malik surprised his fans by sharing a customised phone line +1 (323)-991-ZAYN on both Twitter and Instagram. When you dial the number, you can listen to snippets from songs featured in Nobody is Listening. Replying to her man's tweet was Gigi Hadid, who cryptically tweeted, "ext. 6! ext. 8! oh also 2. But honestly they all slap." Given that Nobody is Listening tracklist is already out and if we go as per the numerical order, the 25-year-old supermodel is referring to the songs Better (which was released a few days after baby ZiGi was born in September 2020) as well as Connexion and Unf**kwithable, which are yet to be revealed.

Check out Gigi Hadid hyping Zayn Malik's album Nobody is Listening below:

oh also 2. But honestly they all slap — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 12, 2021

We adore how ZiGi always support each other when it comes to their respective work!

Happy Birthday, Zayn Malik!

ALSO READ: Vibez: Zayn Malik's dreamy vocals take over; REVEALS exciting details about new album Nobody is Listening

Meanwhile, Gigi's mother Yolanda celebrated her 57th birthday, a day before Zayn's special day, and taking to IG was Hadid, who penned for baby Zigi's doting oma, "Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid. Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for. So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×