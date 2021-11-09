Zayn Malik's family wants him to return to his UK home amid 'hard time' following Gigi Hadid split?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently split following the singer's reported altercation with the model's mother Yolanda Hadid. After Gigi's mom pressed charges against the 28-year-old singer, Malik pleaded no contest to the four harassment charges and was sentenced to 360 days probation along with an anger management course. Amid all this, reports suggest that Zayn's family is worried for the singer and wants him to return to his Bradford home.

An insider informed The Sun, Zayn has been going through a "hard time" and hence his family wants him to return to his UK home. The source revealed, "Zayn is having a hard time right now and his family just want him to return home to Bradford. For Zayn’s mum [Trisha], she is having to watch her son struggle thousands of miles away and it is really difficult for her."

Malik's mother wants to protect him amid this difficult time. While Zayn had released a statement on his social media relating to Yolanda's charges against him and denied all claims, the singer's family hasn't said anything yet. The Pillowtalk hitmaker in his statement stressed on his and Hadid's daughter, Khai's safety being his priority.

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter in September 2020 and recently celebrated her first birthday with the model's family including her parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and more in attendance.

Gigi hasn't made a public statement herself yet related to her split from Zayn. A spokesperson for the model previously told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

