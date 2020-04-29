Gigi Hadid 20 weeks pregnant with Zayn Malik's child; Couple yet to make official announcement

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and his supermodel Girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child, claims multiple reports. Read on for further details.

Its celebration time for all the fans of Zayn Malik as the singer's ladylove Gigi Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant with their first child. This has been revealed by sources who are close to the latter's family. The couple had broken up earlier but reconciled again in the month of December. As of now, the couple is in no mood to get rid of the fans' suspense as they are yet to make an official announcement about this piece of news yet. However, the couple is yet to know about the baby's gender. For the unversed, the lovebirds are currently residing in Pennsylvania because of the COVID-19 scare.

A few days back, Gigi had shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations at the farm house with Zayn as she turned 25 years. She looked quite happy while holding up the helium balloons and clinging on to the Pillow Talk singer. Gigi's sister Bella Hadid is also currently staying with the couple. Here's what the supermodel wrote on her caption, "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"

Check out her post below:

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been a relationship with each other for quite sometime. However, the power couple have witnessed their own set of ups and downs including multiple breakups. They had last split up in 2018 only to reconcile in December last year. As for Zayn Malik, he has also been hogging the limelight of late owing to the speculations of a possible reunion with his former bandmates from One Direction.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×