Zayn Malik's grandfather treats fans with a heartwarming throwback photo from the singer's childhood days

Zayn Malik's grandfather Azad Malik recently took to Instagram to treat ZStans with another adorable childhood photo of the 27-year-old singer, who recently became a dad himself to a baby girl with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik is currently on cloud nine as he and his darling girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who got back together this year, welcomed their first child together in September. The lovebirds are parents to a baby girl and while we've been treated with some photos on Instagram, here and there, ZiGi hasn't revealed their tiny munchkin's face or even what they named her.

As we wait to see a proper glimpse at Baby Zigi; who we know will be adorable beyond words, we got our hands on a throwback childhood photo of her daddy which was shared by Malik's grandfather Azad Malik on his Instagram page today. In the photo, a much younger Zayn is seen showing off a gummy smile as he poses along with his siblings and we can't get over how cute the 27-year-old singer was even in his childhood days.

Check out Zayn Malik's heartwarming childhood photo below:

The Malik family is surely one good-looking clan!

Meanwhile, it was on September 24, when Zayn and Gigi both announced the arrival of Baby Zigi on Instagram by sharing photos of them holding their daughter's tiny hand. An overwhelmed Malik poured his heart out in his caption, which read as, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

