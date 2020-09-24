Zayn Malik's Pillow Talk featuring Gigi Hadid hits a HUGE milestone on YouTube amid baby ZiGi's arrival

As the world celebrates the arrival of baby ZiGi, fans give Zayn Malik more reasons to celebrate for Pillow Talk featuring Gigi Hadid hits a huge YouTube milestone.

It is truly ZiGi day! At first, the news of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcoming their little girl made the headlines. Now, it has been revealed that the former One Direction singer's solo track, Pillow Talk, featuring Gigi in the video has hit a new milestone. The international song was Zayn's first solo song since his departure from the international band and released in January 2016. The music video sees the couple setting the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

At the time, Zayn debuted on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with the song. Four years since the video released, Pillow Talk has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The MV achieved the feat moments before Zayn and Gigi announced that Baby ZiGi has arrived.

Sharing the first picture of the little one, Zayn penned, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," adding a folded hands and a red heart emoji before continuing, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together." Gigi wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

Check out the song, and Gigi and Zayn's announcement of their baby's arrival below:

Zayn also made the headlines a few hours ago for dropping the teaser of his upcoming song. The singer shared a short clip teasing the song on Instagram and captioned it, "#better." Check ou the teaser below:

Congratulations, Zayn and Gigi!

