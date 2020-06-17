Zayn Malik's Pillowtalk, Harry Styles' Sign of the Times: Which 1D member's debut solo song is your jam? VOTE

One Direction is on an indefinite hiatus since 2015 while Zayn Malik quit in the same year. Now, Directioners get to listen to their solo works with the debut singles raising the right noise. Vote and comment below to let us know which member's debut solo song is your jam.

Next month, One Direction completes 10 years since the boyband was formed in The X Factor. In five years, 1D became incredibly popular and stamped their mark on the globe with five chart-topping albums. However, after Zayn Malik shockingly quit One Direction in 2015, the remaining members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan went on an indefinite hiatus and embarked on their individual journeys. All five members jumped into their solo careers which proved to be a successful move for each of them.

For a debut to be extremely successful, the solo artist's first single usually does the trick. For Harry, the drastic shift from a boyband singer to a solo singer was seen in his debut single, Sign of the Times, which ushered in the rock era for the eccentric, larger than life musician. To talk numbers, Sign of the Times earned the #4 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 and the music video has 617 million views and counting.

Then we have Liam, whose debut single, Strip That Down ft. Quavo, became a staple at clubs because of it's dance-inducing beats. Strip That Down charted at #10 on Billboard Hot 100 while the music video has 321 million views and counting.

Next up, we have Louis who collaborated with Steve Aoki for his debut single, Just Hold On, and tried a successful hand at EDM. While Back To You ft. Bebe Rehxa is Tomlinson's highest-charting song on Billboard Hot 100 at #40, Just Hold On claimed the #52 spot. Just Hold On's music video has 39 million views and counting.

Niall showed us just how talented he is with his debut single, This Town, that focused heavily on his soulful vocals. While Slow Hands is Horan's highest-charting song on Billboard Hot 100 at #11, #ThisTown earned the #20 spot. There isn't an official music video for This Town, but the lyric video has 41 million views and counting.

Finally, we have Zayn, who was the first 1D member to ride solo and his debut single, Pillowtalk, managed to make history as the addictive track claimed the #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 which is something even One Direction songs as a collective could not achieve (1D's highest-charting single was Best Song Ever at #2). Pillowtalk's music video, which features Malik's girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has 975 million views and counting.

This begs the question; Which One Direction member's debut solo song is your jam? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

