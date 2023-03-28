Zayn Malik’s sister approves of Selena Gomez amidst dating rumors; check details

Selena Gomez is always in the spotlight be it for Hailey Bieber's drama or her dating life. Rumors of her dating the former One Direction member Zayn Malik has taken the internet by storm. As per reports, the two are romantically involved as they were spotted on a date at SoHo in New York City lately. The speculations of their relationship first sparked when a TikTok user shared a screenshot of her chat with her friend, who claimed that she was Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s hostess at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Recently, Zayn Malik’s sister ‘Safaa Azad Malik’ fuelled dating rumors between the two as she shared Selena Gomez’s sexy bikini photo on her Instagram story. As soon as the news of Safaa posting a picture of Selena surfaced, it broke the internet and fans flooded the comment section with their amazing remarks and emojis.

For the unversed, Zayn Malik has three sisters, Doniya, Waliyha, and Safaa. The pop star was previously dating Gigi Hadi and they share a daughter together. The ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ singer has been linked with Drew Taggart of Chainsmokers in the last few months. Although, the singer has cleared the air by saying it’s just a rumor.

Fans reaction to Zayn Malik's sister rooting for his relationship

As soon as the news of Safaa posting a picture of Selena went viral, fans quickly started reacting to it with amusing comments. One user wrote, “You know it’s real if his sister posting it.” Another person said, “i know selegend and my beautiful boy zayn babies are gonna be gorgeous.” A third user commented, “this will piss a lot of women off lmao.” And a forth user wrote, “Now get married please. His sister approves.” While a fifth user said, “Zaylena is real.”

