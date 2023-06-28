Zayn signs record deal amidst Selena Gomez unfollow drama, teases new musical era as fans trend 'Z4 IS COMING'

Zayn has teased a new musical era after the announcement of his latest record deal and fans cannot seem to get enough as their wait finally comes to an end.

Written by Meenal Chathli Updated on Jun 28, 2023
The upcoming record will be Zayn's fourth studio album (Instagram)

The follow-unfollow drama between Zayn and Selena Gomez has gained a lot of attention as netizens wonder what happened between the two musicians rumored to be dating. Zayn is now all set to release his upcoming studio album and has teased the same after the official announcement that he has signed a new record deal. Keep reading to know more.

Zayn signs record deal, teases new musical era

Hours after the 30-year-old singer blanked his Instagram account, it was announced that Zayn has signed a new record deal with Mercury Records. The Pillowtalk star then posted a new pre-save link and a short teaser to hint at his upcoming new single as well as his fourth solo album. Zayn, who was previously signed to RCA Records, has reportedly made music that is a "major departure from the sound that defined his previous hits," as per Billboard.

According to the portal, Zayn's new music will be released "very soon this summer" and fans have been buzzing with anticipation ever since. After wiping off his social media, the singer posted a clip of himself revving up a bike and the video has received 16.3 million views, 2.2 million likes, and almost 70k comments within 10 hours. Zayn also surprised fans by joining TikTok and instantly received a lot of love from fans on the short video-making platform.

Fans trend 'Z4 IS COMING' in excitement of new music

Fans of the songwriter were evidently excited as they started trending 'Z4 IS COMING' in the excitement of his fourth album. His previous albums have been Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls, and Nobody is Listening. Meanwhile, Tyler Arnold, president of Mercury Records said, "As soon as ZAYN and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive, and spirit." He added, "We've got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together."

Even though details of Zayn's upcoming album and musical era have been kept under wraps, and the musician posted the teaser with no caption on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, he captioned the teaser "no looking back [hourglass emoji] #newmusic," on his newly created TikTok account. The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker has been known for his strong vocals, unique music sense, and stellar songwriting skills. This will be Zayn's first album not under RCA Records, a label called out by fans for not making any efforts to promote his music.

