Zazie Beetz Gives Disappointing Update on Domino’s MCU Future, Says She Hasn’t Had Talks with Marvel

Zazie Beetz wowed audiences with her portrayal of the effortlessly lucky Domino in Deadpool 2, but it seems like her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from confirmed. While attending the premiere of The Dutchman at the 2025 SXSW Festival, the actress addressed her potential Marvel future—and the update may not be what fans were hoping for.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Beetz revealed that she hasn’t had any discussions with Marvel about reprising her role. “I haven’t had any talks with Marvel, but I talk about it to myself,” she joked. “So, I don’t know. I’d have to find a writer and do all that work, but maybe, who knows?”

The Deadpool franchise made its official MCU debut last summer with the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine, but notably absent from the film were Domino and Cable. While Cable’s absence was played off as an in-joke about X-Force’s failure in focus groups, Domino’s fate was left entirely unaddressed.

In the past, Beetz has expressed enthusiasm about returning as Domino, saying she’d “love” to reprise the role. However, Marvel’s long-term plans for the character remain unclear. Ryan Reynolds himself has stated he envisions Deadpool remaining an outsider, rather than joining teams like the X-Men or Avengers, which may impact whether X-Force characters like Domino return.

Beetz’s portrayal of Domino in Deadpool 2 was widely praised, with many fans eager to see her character develop further. Given how well she was received, it would be a missed opportunity if she never returned to the franchise. When Deadpool 2 was released, the film’s ending teased potential team-based sequels featuring Domino, but Disney’s acquisition of Fox changed those plans. The focus ultimately shifted to Deadpool & Wolverine, which prioritized Wade Wilson’s dynamic with Logan over revisiting past Deadpool characters.

Whether Beetz’s Domino will return likely depends on the future of the Deadpool franchise. With Reynolds indicating he hasn’t been contacted about Avengers: Doomsday, it’s possible the next time audiences see Deadpool won’t be until a potential Deadpool 4. Given Marvel’s packed schedule and Reynolds’ involvement in other projects, any updates on Deadpool’s next adventure may take some time. Still, even though it’s been nearly a decade since audiences first met Domino, there’s always hope she’ll get another shot at the spotlight when Deadpool makes his next move.