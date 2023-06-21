Zendaya adorably feeds boyfriend Tom Holland ice cream as they enjoy outing in London

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a leisurely stroll with their dog in a London park last Friday, creating a sweet and relaxed scene. The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance, appeared casual as they soaked up the pleasant weather. In an endearing moment, Zendaya appeared to be feeding Tom a spoonful of ice cream during their walk.

Tom, who stars in the series "The Crowded Room," donned a pink graphic T-shirt, light-wash blue jeans, a blue backward baseball cap, and white Nike sneakers. He took charge of their furry companion, holding onto the dog's leash as they enjoyed their outing. Meanwhile, Zendaya opted for a comfortable and stylish all-black ensemble, featuring leggings, a fitted hoodie, and white sneakers.

An artistic date for the Spider-Couple

A few days prior to their park excursion, the couple had attended a performance of the play "Brokeback Mountain," which starred Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist, Zendaya's co-star from her upcoming film "Challengers." Leaving the theater hand-in-hand, they were seen departing the Soho Place around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both Tom and Zendaya exuded their unique fashion sense during their theater outing. Tom, known for his role in "Uncharted," sported an all-black ensemble, while Zendaya, who will be seen in "Dune: Part Two," looked chic in a long-sleeved plaid shirt and tan trousers.

The couple's relaxed park stroll and theater night out add to their public appearances together, showcasing their affection and support for each other both on and off the screen. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing their chemistry in future projects while admiring their down-to-earth and stylish outings in the meantime.

