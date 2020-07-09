  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Zendaya and John David Washington filmed Malcolm & Marie in a few weeks time amidst Coronavirus; Here’s how

Zendaya and John David Washington’s new Malcolm & Marie movie with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson will be the first feature film to be shot completely during the COVID-19 shutdown. Here’s how the filmmakers pulled off this challenging shoot.
507 reads Mumbai
Zendaya and John David Washington filmed Malcolm & Marie in a few weeks time amidst Coronavirus; Here’s how Zendaya and John David Washington filmed Malcolm & Marie in a few weeks time amidst Coronavirus; Here’s how
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There's no stopping Zendaya and John David Washington who have managed to shoot their upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie over a few weeks, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Deadline reports the actors took part in filming the upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie from June 17 to July 2. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the cast and crew took numerous steps to ensure the safety of all parties involved, as required by the Writers Guild of America.

 

While pre-production on the movie began on March 16, shortly after Euphoria writer and creator Sam Levinson received a call from Zendaya, who asked if he'd be able to write and direct a movie during the quarantine. Then, over the course of six short days, Levinson wrote the Malcolm & Marie script with Zendaya and John David Washington in mind. 

 

Deadline says the plot "has some echoes of Netflix's Marriage Story, while resonating several social themes that the world is experiencing right now," with COVID-19 being one of those themes. From there the project was funded by Levinson, his production partner and wife Ashley Levinson, producer Kevin Turen, Washington and Zendaya, as keeping it to a small, trusted group would help to guarantee the safety of the cast and crew. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malcolm & Marie

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

For the set, the team decided to film on location at the Feldman Architecture's Caterpillar House, a site that was chosen for its ability to provide "privacy for the production and distance from anyone outside the quarantine group," while also being aesthetically suited to the mood of Levinson's script, reports Deadline.

 

Strict measures were implemented throughout filming, with the stars acting as their own costume department, among other roles. Through detailed and impeccable planning, the cast and crew was able to make what is believed to be the first film to be made from beginning to end during the pandemic. The Greatest Showman star Zendaya confirmed the project on Wednesday afternoon, when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Washington with the caption, Malcolm & Marie.

 

Zendaya wasn't the only one who was thrilled over the new project. Executive producer Kid Cudi also tweeted that he is "really excited about this." Fans on social media are also positively buzzing over the news of this project for a multitude of reasons. One of the tweets reads, "OMW to give zendaya and john david washington their oscars for malcolm and marie."

Credits :Deadline, Getty Images, E News, Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement