Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Engaged? First Look at Their Sparkling Romance in The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are making headlines after unveiling the first look of their upcoming A24 romantic comedy, The Drama. The excitement began when Zendaya shared the film’s poster on Instagram on Tuesday, December 9. The image shows Zendaya leaning close to Pattinson as he wraps an arm around her. The actress smiles softly while showing off a sparkling engagement ring. “THE DRAMA. Formal invitation to follow,” she captioned the post.

Directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama follows a “happily engaged couple” whose wedding week takes an unexpected turn. According to IMDb, the film explores how one surprising revelation puts their relationship to the test. The movie also features Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, Michael Abbott Jr., Hailey Gates and Sydney Lemmon. The film is set to release on April 3, 2026.

A24’s engagement announcement sparks curiosity

A24 added to the excitement by posting a mock engagement announcement featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson. The black-and-white photo shows the actors posing as an engaged couple, offering more insight into their characters. The fictional newspaper clipping reads, “Mr and Mrs Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Harwood, to Charlie Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of London, England.”

It continues, “Miss Harwood is a 2013 graduate of Portside High School and a 2017 honors graduate of Boston University where she earned her B.A. degree in English. She is currently employed at Mission Books.” The announcement also notes, “The future groom, Mr Thompson, was a 2004 graduate of Eaton College and went on to earn his Ph.D. in Art History from Tufts University. He serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum.”

Fans quickly noticed that the mock engagement included a wedding date: April 3, 2026, the confirmed release date of The Drama. The clever marketing move created instant buzz around Zendaya and Pattinson’s on-screen pairing.

