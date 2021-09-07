Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet serve glamorous looks at Dune's Paris premiere; SEE PICS

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are taking over the world of fashion in the most amazing ways by serving back-to-back chic looks. After Venice Film Festival, the duo looked their gorgeous best as they took to the red carpet premiere of their upcoming film, Dune in Paris. From Zendaya's abs-baring outfit to Chalamet's dapper look in a blue suit, the duo looked alluring as ever.

Zendaya attended the screening wearing a stunning outfit by Alaïa's creative director Pieter Mulier. The plum outfit consisted of a bralette and a skirt. This was Zendaya's second stunning red carpet look after she recently turned up in a gorgeous nude shade gown at the Venice Film Festival 2021.

Timothee Chalamet who has already become an icon when it comes to men's fashion looked no less glamorous than his co-star Zendaya. Chalamet graced the red carpet wearing a blue Tom Ford suit. The duo was also accompanied by Rebecca Ferguson and director Denis Villeneuve.

Take a look at Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet's photos here:

Dune recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and early reactions suggest that the film is a visual masterpiece and a franchise to look forward to. It is based on Frank Herbert's novel by the same name and consists of a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin among others. The film is being considered to be the first part and may get a sequel that will focus on Zendaya's character Chani. Dune is set for an October 22 release in theaters and on HBO Max.

