Zendaya and Tom Holland adorably sing 'Love On Top' at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour; DEETS here

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood, who quickly became fan-favorite. The duo have often steered clear from the controversies and are often seen showing their true feelings towards each other in public.

Recently Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted enjoying a date night at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert. Here is everything to know about the same.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted having a time of their life as they were seen singing and dancing on their date night at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland.

A 12-second clip featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert went viral on social media. The viral clip first shows Beyoncé singing the chorus of Love On Top as Holland and Zendaya can be seen happily dancing and singing to the song in the crowd. In the video, the Spider-Man actor can be seen pointing towards Zendaya as he sings the words ‘You're the one I love.’ Throughout the clip, the couple can be seen singing the love song facing each other.

The video was captioned, “TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today.”

Other videos that have been circulating on Twitter show Zendaya dancing to Single Ladies at the same concert. It also seemed that Beyonce shouted ‘My Girl!’ after spotting the Euphoria star in the crowd.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Just a few days earlier, Tom Holland revealed that his carpentry skills helped him to impress Zendaya. He said, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Tom Holland’s favorite Spider-Man movie is actually not one of his own? DEETS here