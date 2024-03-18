Zendaya And Tom Holland Sing A Whitney Houston Song During Tennis Date At BNP Paribas Open; Internet Calls Them 'Adorable'

Zendaya and Tom Holland showcased their undeniable chemistry as they enjoyed a charming tennis date on March 17. The Spider-Man costars attended the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, where they were spotted in the Tennis Channel suite. Amidst the excitement of the match, the duo couldn't resist joining in on-camera to sing along to the late Whitney Houston's iconic hit, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, exuding pure cuteness throughout the outing.

Zendaya and Tom Holland sing at date night

At the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final, Zendaya and Tom Holland surprised everyone with an impromptu performance of Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Seated together, the couple couldn't resist joining in when the music filled the air.

Zendaya, clad in a chic white ensemble, and Tom, stylish in his brown shirt and tinted glasses, shared a moment of spontaneity, showcasing their playful chemistry. The actress, who portrays a former tennis prodigy in the upcoming film Challengers, later met the victorious player, Iga Świątek, who clinched her second BNP Paribas Open title.

Świątek expressed gratitude to Zendaya for her kindness and humor, capturing the delightful unpredictability of the day's events on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “What just happened? Thank you Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful.”

This marked Zendaya and Tom's first public appearance together since the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party in London on February 15th. The event, which occurred a month after Tom dispelled breakup rumors, saw Zendaya previously attending the 2024 Oscars solo.

Internet gushes over Zendaya and Tom Holland

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as they gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland's impromptu performance of Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, showcasing their playful chemistry and leaving spectators in awe of their talents.

One X user wrote, “THEY LOOK SOOOOO GOOD,” and another said, “Jeeezzz they are so cute.”

A fan praised the couple, “They’re adorable 😭😭😭❤️,” and another said, “Cuties.”

One more person wrote, “alah alah alah 🤍,” and another added, “Mis papis😍😍.”

