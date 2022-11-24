Zendaya and Tom Holland to 'settle down' soon? Here's a look at the couple's relationship timeline

After starring in the Spider-Man franchise together, Tom and Zendaya got close and the couple first sparked romance rumours after photos of the duo sharing a kiss went viral. Following the same, the duo were spotted on vacations together and eventually, Holland and Zendaya made their romance red carpet official during the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. The duo have remained low-key about their relationship and have spoken about hoping to keep things private during interviews as well.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has been going strong and it seems the couple is already discussing future plans. More than a year after making their romance official, Tom and Zendaya are seemingly thinking about marriage and "settling down" as per reports. The couple seems to be "serious and permanent" according to a US Weekly source.

Tom and Zendaya in 'settling down' mode

According to US Weekly, an insider has informed that the couple's relationship is getting serious and the duo have been discussing future plans suggesting that marriage may be on the cards for the two. The insider said, "They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together." Previously, there were reports that the duo were planning to move in together but Tom had shot down the rumours about them buying a house together in London. The actor did speak about his future plans and about starting a family last year. The Spider-Man actor told People, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

Keeping their relationship private

Tom and Zendaya have both on separate occasions spoken about wanting to keep their relationship out of the public eye. While speaking to GQ in 2021, Tom said, "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together." While the duo haven't revealed details about their relationship in interviews, their flirty exchanges on social media have indicated how adorable their bond has been.

First meet and link-Up rumours

Spider-Man: Homecoming began filming in June 2016 and the pair met sometime during this period. The duo first sparked romance rumours a year later although Zendaya denied the same saying, Holland was "literally one of my best friends." In December 2017, Holland and Zendaya were spotted enjoying dinner in New York City with her parents. US Weekly reported at the time, "om has met Zendaya’s family and they love him."

Cheeky Instagram mention

While around 2020, Zendaya and Tom had been linked to other celebs namely, the Euphoria star was reportedly seeing Jacob Elordi whereas Tom was rumoured to be in a relationship with Nadia Parkes. Although in February 2021, the Spider-Man co-stars once again sparked romance rumours after Holland accidentally gave tagged Zendaya's Instagram handle in a cheeky placement. The actor addressed the same and told British GQ, "You mean, because I tagged Zendaya over my groin in an Instagram post?" and called it an obvious "mistake."

PDA photos of Tom and Zendaya

In July 2021, the duo were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles, almost confirming their romance rumours. Following the viral PDA photos, the two also attended a friend's wedding together further strengthening their dating buzz. By August, fans began shipping "Tomdaya" even more after the release of the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The couple eventually made their relationship Instagram official after Tom posted a birthday tribute for Zendaya, referring to her as "My MJ." Along with a mirror selfie, the actor further wrote, "Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx." Zendaya replied saying, "Calling now" with a heart emoji. The cute social media exchanges continued as Tom dropped "heart-eye" emoji on Zendaya's Dune premiere look. In November 2021, Tom spoke about being in a relationship and said, he felt "very happy and in love" in an interview.

Tom and Zendaya were later seen holding hands for a brief moment on the red carpet during Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. The couple has been going strong ever since and not long ago, recently Tom also joined Zendaya on her Dune 2 set to spend time with her.