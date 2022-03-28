Zendaya, Andrew Garfield's reunion on Oscars 2022 red carpet delights Spider-Man: No Way Home fans

A moment we all needed. Oscars 2022 was as glittering and controversial as it always is but an additional cherry on the cake was all the celeb interactions fans could witness after getting plagued by virtual chit-chats from their favourites. One such sweet bonus was the reunion of Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya and Andrew Garfield.

While walking the red carpet and meeting a slew of fans by the stands, the two stars bumped into each other and greeted one another with hanger smiles and a hug. They walked together for some time and chatted while trying to calm their nerves for the big night as both the stars were the centre of the attention as Garfield was nominated for the Best Actor honour for his exceptional performance in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick…Boom! while Zendaya's sci-fi movie Dune had been nominated for 10 Oscars including the Best Picture category.

Meanwhile, the two broke the internet once again as the duo posed together for photos on the red carpet and fans were over the moon to finally see their Spider-Man cast reunited even though a lot of them were missing from the picture, fans were relishing in the crumbs.

Check out Zendaya and Andrew Garfield's reunion on the Oscars 2022 red carpet below:

Zendaya with her stunning attire took all hearts no doubt at the ceremony. Sporting custom Valentino, the actress donned a white silk-satin crop shirt with a long dazzling silver skirt that sparkled all through the night. Garfield, on the other hand, wore a velvet wine coloured blazer to go with his all-black matching shirt and pant.

However, fans of the movie have also accused the Academy of snubbing the biggest movie of the year of a Best Picture nomination while the stars involved in the project have not expressed any disdain for the snub, fans have dragged the event through the mud on the internet. Previously, Tom Holland stated in an interview that he was content with the audience reaction which has been no short of overwhelming.

