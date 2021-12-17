Zendaya breaks the Internet with her new hairstyle post Spider-Man: No Way Home's release; Seen yet?

Zendaya has recently taken to Instagram to flaunt her new hairstyle after Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical release. The actress, 25 shared a selfie with her fans as she showed off her perfect locks in an adorable picture. For those unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 16 in India.

Zendaya essays the role of Peter Parker aka Tom Holland's girlfriend MJ in Sony's Spider-Man. Over the past few weeks, the actress went ahead to promote the movie with the other cast members which included Holland, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch. After the release, Zendaya took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for Tom Holland calling him "My Spider-Man." "My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing." She also shared two photos of Holland, one from his childhood when he was dressed as the superhero Spider-Man and another from one of his action-packed scenes as the MCU hero.

In the new story shared by the Spider-Man: No Way Home star wrote, "It was time for a change." Fans took to Twitter to appreciate Zendaya's new look while calling her adorable! Zendaya has been associated with many hit movies this year. From Malcolm and Marie, to Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actress took up a variety of roles and graced our screens as many powerful characters.

In other news, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in the US theatres on December 17. Did you watch the movie yet? Share your honest opinions about Marvel's latest blockbuster in the comments below.

