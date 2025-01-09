Zendaya Can't Stop Gazing At Her Engagement Ring From Tom Holland In Viral Fan-Captured Video; WATCH Here
Zendaya couldn't stop gushing over her engagement ring at a recent screening of her film. An attendee captured the moment, posted it on social media and it has since gone viral. See here!
Zendaya can’t help but blush looking at her engagement ring from Tom Holland and there’s a videographic evidence to that! On January 6, the actress arrived for a West Hollywood, California screening of her film Challengers and was caught admiring her ring during the Q&A session at the Pacific Design Center.
In the fan-captured video posted on X (formally Twitter), the Dune actress was seen smiling and gazing down at what is believed to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack on her finger.
This marks her first outing since walking the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 5, where she debuted her engagement ring. The award ceremony was rife with speculations after the Dune star was spotted wearing a huge diamond on her finger.
In less than 24 hours, the news of her engagement was confirmed by TMZ, and a few details of their “romantic and intimate” proposal were reported. Zedaya and Holland were rumored to be dating since they started working on the first Spider-Man film of the trilogy.
They confirmed their relationship in 2021, made several red-carpet appearances, and posted mushy social media posts ever since. For the Challengers screening, the Euphoria star wore a plunging black leather blazer and frilly skirt with matching Christian Louboutin pumps.