Zendaya can't stop laughing as she becomes a Spider-Man: No Way Home meme after tripping in a paparazzi video

Zendaya has a sense of humour and she's not afraid to laugh at herself as well. The actress who recently headed for an Italian getaway as per The Sun was captured having a fall while entering a restaurant and the paparazzi video of Zendaya's fall has now been going viral. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reacted to the same as she said, "I can't stop laughing."

Zendaya also dropped videos of herself laughing at the video where she was seen tripping after getting out of a car. Sharing the same, she wrote, "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping." In another video she shared on her story, Zendaya said that she had been laughing so hard she had tears in her eyes.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star later also posted a meme of herself that has been going viral which captures her fall and merges it along with one of the famous scenes from the recently released MCU film.

It has been reported that Zendaya is currently on an Italian getaway with Tom Holland. Last week, the couple was spotted heading out for a date night in New York and also enjoyed a Rangers game together where they both were spotted wearing matching jerseys.

While reports suggested that Zendaya and Holland were to move in together and have even bought a lavish home in London together, the rumours were put to rest by Tom who joked about still not receiving the keys to this rumoured house on a talk show.

