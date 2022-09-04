Zendaya celebrates 26th birthday with boyfriend Tom Holland and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer in New York

Zendaya turned 26 recently and the actress celebrated her birthday with near and dear ones in New York. After recently attending Serena Williams' game at the US Open ahead of her birthday, Zendaya was seen celebrating her special day with boyfriend Tom Holland and also her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. The actress recently returned to New York following Dune 2 shoot in Budapest where Holland had also joined her for a few days.

As for the couple's recent outing, as per the photos obtained by E!, Zendaya stepped out for a fancy birthday dinner at the restaurant MAMO on September 1. The actress was seen sporting a casual look, consisting of a long-sleeve, black top with denim jeans and black heels. Tom sported a blue plaid shirt during their outing. Also spotted with the couple was Euphoria star, Hunter who opted for a yellow and black dress.

Zendaya recently also took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday note and wrote, "I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late). Thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful. Here's to 26!"

The actress after her birthday celebration has an eventful week ahead considering at the upcoming Emmy Awards, Zendaya has three nominations. She has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Rue Bennett and for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for her contributions to the songsElliot's Song and I'm Tired. Zendaya made history with her nominations as she became the youngest two-time acting nominee.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Zendaya, Gigi and Bella Hadid spotted cheering Serena Williams at US Open 2022