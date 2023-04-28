Zendaya drops a rare video with beau Tom Holland as they enjoy date night at Usher’s concert

Zendaya has treated her fans and followers to a rare glimpse of her time with her beau Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for quite some time now. However, the Spiderman couple likes to keep their private life away from the limelight. However, on a rare occasion today, Zendaya took to her Instagram stories and shared a fun video with Tom, as they attended Usher’s concert at his Las Vegas Residency. Read on to know more.

Zendaya and Tom Holland vibe together at Usher’s concert

Earlier today, Zendaya took to the story feature on her Instagram space and posted a short video featuring herself with Tom Holland and other fans. In the clip, the Euphoria actress can be seen singing and grooving to Usher’s Confessions from the audience. She pans the camera to her side, only to give a blink-and-miss visual of Tom standing beside her.

Zendaya was seen donning a white top. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a pair of glasses. On the other hand, Holland was seen donning a green hoodie.

Sharing the video, the Dune actress wrote in the caption, “Childhood dream come true, going to an @usher concert.” She also wrote, “When I tell you we barely had a voice at the end of this…”

Zendaya’s performance at Coachella 2023

Zendaya recently took her fans by surprise as she returned to the stage after a hiatus of seven long years, as she shared the stage with Labrinth during his set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

On Saturday, Zendaya performed the final two songs of Labrinth’s set – I’m Tired and All For Us. The latter of the two songs was written for her popular HBO series Euphoria.

After her Coachella performance was over, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress took to her Instagram stories and thanked Labrinth and her fans and followers.

