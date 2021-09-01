Zendaya drops a glimpse of the special way she's ringing in her 25th birthday; SEE PIC

Zendaya is turning 25 and while one may have expected the actress to host a lavish bash for the same, it seems she's spending a working birthday and is even happy about it. Taking to her Instagram story, Zendaya shared a photo from the set of Euphoria's second season and wrote, "No place I'd rather spend my bday" and left her fans feeling super proud of her.

Zendaya celebrates her birthday on September 1 and the actress is currently filming her popular show, Euphoria's second season in LA. In a photo shared by her, it seemed to be a night shoot as Zendaya posted a snap that showed one bright light and an empty road. Zendaya stars in the lead role of Rue Bennett on the show and also won an Emmy award in the Lead Actress - Drama series for the same.

The second season of the show has been eagerly awaited by fans who were left speechless looking at Zendaya's performance in the first part. The series also stars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney in lead roles. The show follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue who struggles with addiction.

Check out Zendaya's post here:

While Zendaya seems to be happy spending a working birthday, her fans are still hopeful to see her step out later with rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland to celebrate the special occasion. Zendaya and Tom seemingly confirmed their romance after getting clicked in a steamy make-out session in the latter's car in LA. The duo recently also went viral after being spotted in a cosy photo at a friend's wedding.

