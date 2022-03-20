Zendaya to get a 'prominent role' in Dune sequel, confirms director Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve reveals that Zendaya will have a larger part in Dune: Part 2 than she did in the previous picture. The adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction book by writer/director Villeneuve was released in cinemas and on HBO Max last year.

Herbert's book is covered in the first half of the film. However, it was unclear if spectators would be able to watch the second half unless box office and streaming data proved that Dune 2 would be viable. Dune, thankfully, was a commercial success and has been hailed for its acting, graphics, and soundtrack, garnering ten Academy Award nominations. Now, Dune: Part 2 has been greenlit by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, and will begin production later in 2022 and be released in cinemas the following year.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Variety, Villeneuve discussed how Zendaya's character, Chani, would play a larger part in Dune 2. The first film, via Paul's visions, foreshadows his future with Chani as they lead the Fremen against House Harkonnen and the Emperor. However, Chalamet and Zendaya don't appear on screen together until the very end of the film, while Chani gets very limited total screen time. Denis said as per Screenrant, "For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part. We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert."

As two of the world's most famous movie actors, Zendaya and Chalamet lead roles in Dune: Part 2 will fuel anticipation for the sequel. Audiences will undoubtedly be delighted to see the two spend more time together on film. Dune: Part 2 will be released on October 20, 2023.

