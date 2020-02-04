Zendaya gets an adorable kiss from rumoured lover Jacob Elordi as they are snapped cozying up in New York

After some adamant denying and being spotted on multiple occasions, Zendaya and Jacob were snapped yet again in NYC on Monday.

Zendaya's not the one to kiss and tell! The Spider-Man actress sent rumour mills buzzing when she was spotted with Jacob Elordi in New York City. After some adamant denying and being spotted on multiple occasions, Zendaya and Jacob were snapped yet again in NYC on Monday. The two stars looked comfortable and could not stop giggling as they showed each other pictures and videos on their phones. Amid all of this and thanks to the paparazzi, Jacob was snapped planting on adorable kiss on Zendaya's head as she looked engrossed in her phone.

An eyewitness told E!News, "They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing. She seemed to be really enjoying being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable."

The eyewitness also added that Zendaya looked happy as they walked around. "At the end of their date, Jacob hailed a cab for them and got the door for Zendaya. She hopped in and looked over at him with a big smile again," the eyewitness revealed.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Eyewitness REVEALS details about Zendaya & Jacob Elordi's trip to Acropolis of Athens

The two stars have repeatedly denied any chemistry between them. While Zendaya described Jacob as her 'best friend' at an award show, Jacob had said she's 'super dope' to work with. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with," Jacob had told Vogue about his Euphoria co-star. As per reports, Zendaya and Jacob first made headlines in August 2019 when they were spotted vacationing together in Greece.

Read More