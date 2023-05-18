Zendaya gives a sweet kiss to boyfriend Tom Holland as they enjoy a romantic vacation in Venice; Deets here

The lovebird of H-Town, Tom Holland and Zendaya, whom the audience is always in awe of, can't wait for their romantic relationship to turn into an official marriage proposal. The Spider-Man and Homecoming duo, who were pretty good friends for a long time, confirmed their relationship. Despite their efforts to keep their romance under wraps, the couple has spoken openly about their affection for one another. A few photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya, from their romantic vacation in Venice has now surfaced.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's romantic Venice vacay

As for their most recent outing, Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared to be a young couple in love. The actress was seen holding the actor and giving him a sweet kiss when they were on a boat in Venice, Italy.

Zendaya looked stunning in a black jacket over a black blouse, black leggings, and black boots. She had her shoulder-length hair down and wore glasses to complete her image. Tom frequently donned sunglasses and sported a denim jacket with black trousers and brown boots.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s recent outing

The couple's recent outing comes only a week after they were spotted on a date during the NBA Playoffs in San Francisco, California.

Zendaya and Tom also attended Usher's residency show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former posted a video to her Instagram story of herself singing along to a song as her partner joyfully sat next to her. They were also accompanied by a handful of other family members.

When Zendaya isn't making headlines for her romance with Tom, she's grabbing attention for her incredible skills. A few weeks ago, she sang Euphoria songs with Labrinth at Coachella; her first musical performance in seven years.

During her surprising debut, she sang out the songs ‘I'm Tired’ and ‘All Of Us’, and the audience erupted with screams and applause. Video recordings of the incredible stage time circulated on social media, and her followers couldn't stop spreading their enthusiasm all weekend and beyond.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the Spiderman stars might seal the deal soon. Rumors of Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married soon have surfaced. However, there has been no official information from the couple, on the same.

