Zendaya had the BEST reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's surprise rap verse at Oscars

The 2022 Oscars were full of unexpected moments, but one of the most thrilling happened in the midst of one of the night's greatest songs. Megan Thee Stallion interrupted the Encanto cast's performance of We Don't Talk About Bruno with a brand-new verse written just for Oscar night.

Of course, the new lyrics featured several references to the film industry's biggest night, including a particularly amusing shoutout to Zendaya. Zendaya, of course, had the appropriate response to Megan Thee Stallion's 2022 Oscars rap, and it was a major hype moment. Megan's surprise verse came as a complete surprise to Oscars fans. Of course, because the Encanto breakthrough dominated the music charts for weeks on end in early 2022, everyone knew We Don't Talk About Bruno by heart, so it only made right for the movie's ensemble to spice things up for the song's live performance premiere at the Oscars.

However, one of the highlights of the event was a cute exchange between Megan and Zendaya. In her verse, Megan rapped, “Magic everywhere. Stars everywhere. I need to see Oscars, Zendaya over there.” It was perfectly timed, as Megan walked right by Zendaya at the moment, prompting the movie star to geek out over the mention.

Despite Zendaya's strong endorsement (and how nicely the verse blended in with the new version of the song), it's unclear if an official version of We Don't Talk About Bruno starring Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G, and Luis Fonsi will be released on music streaming platforms.

