Zendaya has an emotional REACTION to boyfriend Tom Holland's sweet post gushing over her Dune premiere look

Tom Holland and Zendaya may not have officially confirmed their relationship yet but their recent sweet Instagram exchange seems enough to melt everyone's hearts. Holland recently shared a photo of Zendaya from her film, Dune's London premiere with a heart-eye emoji and Zendaya responded to her boyfriend's sweet tribute with a teary-eyed emoji.

Tom Holland is one proud boyfriend and he's willing to show it off. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor showed how he's the king of subtlety as he dropped a gorgeous snap of girlfriend Zendaya from the London premiere of her film Dune. The actor in the captions, merely mentioned the film's name along with a heart-eye emoji as a reaction to a beautiful black and white snap of Zendaya from the event.

The 25-year-old actress soon responded to Holland's sweet tribute for her as she left a comment with a teary-eyed emoji, that seemed to suggest that she was overcome with emotions thanks to Tom's adorable gesture.

Tom and Zendaya's Instagram exchange has been increasing and giving a glimpse of their relationship to fans. Previously, fans seemed to believe that Tom and Zendaya went Instagram official after he referred to her as "My MJ" in a birthday tribute for her.

The duo's romance was first confirmed in July after the Spider-Man co-stars were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Zendaya gushed about Tom and even referred to him as "charismatic" as she spoke about working with him and also revealed some of his best traits.

