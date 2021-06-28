Zendaya honours Beyonce as she rocks same dress singer wore in 2003; Tom Holland, Sophie Turner left stunned

Zendaya recently paid tribute to Beyonce as she wore the same dress the 39-year-old singer wore back in 2003. Scroll down for more on this.

Former Disney star and fashionista on the rise, Zendaya, once again, wowed the fashion watchers when she debuted her stunning look for the 2121 BET Awards. The Euphoria actress, 24, paid tribute to pop icon Beyonce as she stepped out in a vintage Versace design that was once worn by the Crazy In Love singer.

Back in 2003, Beyonce, 39, wore the exact same dress (only shorter) at the BET Awards. Beyonce performed on stage when she wore the dress back in 2003, on the other hand, Zendaya presented an award last night when she wore the purple number. You can see Zendaya’s look here. On Instagram, Zendaya also shared some videos of Beyonce, from back in the day, wearing the dress.

When Zendaya posted pictures of herself in the iconic dress, with the caption “Crazy in love”, many friends, fans and celebrities left comments on the post, appreciating her style. Actress Storm Reid wrote: “I wonder what it feels like to be God’s favourite.” On a different post, she also wrote: “Lord have mercy,” VS model Lily Aldridge also left a couple of heart eye and fire emojis below the picture. Designer Donatella Versace also wrote “Sensational.”

The picture also garnered likes from her former Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, Jessie J, Halle Berry, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, designer Sophia Webster, Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell, GOT star Sophie Turner, Viola Davis, also her former Spider-Man co-star Jake Gyllenhal and many more.

